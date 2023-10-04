October 04, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

The centre has revised LPG distributors commission with effect from October 3. This increase of ₹ 8.24 per 14.2 kg cylinder will not be passed onto consumers. Distributors said that the quantum of increase was too meagre. Meanwhile, retail outlet dealers are awaiting an increase in their commissions. T.N. Governor, Higher Education Minister to participate in Annamalai University convocation. A car fell into PAP canal near Pacharpalayam in Coimbatore district. Driver manages to escape. Residents of rural Anuppanadi in Palladam block of Tiruppur district complete 200th day of relay sit-in protest demanding closure of a private steel company in the village. State Government grants administrative sanction for new bus terminus at Srirangam at a cost of ₹ 11.10 crore Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is inaugurating completed project works and laying the foundation stone for new works in his Edappadi assembly constituency on Wednesday. Madurai district tiny and small scale industries association will be holding a press meet to announce their next step regarding their demand to the State Government to revoke the electric bill hike

