- Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes part in outreach programme organised by banks. She will also visit defence incubation centre.
- Police on a manhunt for Panchayat secretary who kicked farmer at Grama Sabha meeting.
- Two-day State conference of National Federation of Indian Women begins today in Tiruchi.
- NGT directs Aavin to file report and action plan for handling empty milk sachets and recycling as per Extended Producer Responsibility.
- A 47-year old man who is husband of Vichur Panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang near Manali new town.
