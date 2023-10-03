October 03, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes part in outreach programme organised by banks. She will also visit defence incubation centre. Police on a manhunt for Panchayat secretary who kicked farmer at Grama Sabha meeting. Two-day State conference of National Federation of Indian Women begins today in Tiruchi. NGT directs Aavin to file report and action plan for handling empty milk sachets and recycling as per Extended Producer Responsibility. A 47-year old man who is husband of Vichur Panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang near Manali new town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT