Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out for from Tamil Nadu today, October 3, 2023
October 03, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:41 am IST
Police on a manhunt for Panchayat secretary who kicked farmer at Grama Sabha meeting.
-
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes part in outreach programme organised by banks. She will also visit defence incubation centre.
-
-
Two-day State conference of National Federation of Indian Women begins today in Tiruchi.
-
NGT directs Aavin to file report and action plan for handling empty milk sachets and recycling as per Extended Producer Responsibility.
-
A 47-year old man who is husband of Vichur Panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang near Manali new town.
