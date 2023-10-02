Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out for from Tamil Nadu today, October 2, 2023
October 02, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:01 am IST
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to felicitate space scientists from Tamil Nadu, who have excelled in their areas of research; event to be held in Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.
| Photo Credit: M. Vedhan
Gram sabha meetings to be held across Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi; Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appeals people to take part in large numbers; underlines the importance of growth in rural areas.
CPI general secretary D. Raja to meet the press in Pondy.
Karaikal fishermen end 13-day protest and ventured into the sea for fishing following the assurance given by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy to consider their demands.
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi are inaugurating a renovated Co-optex showroom in Salem on Monday.
Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Chennai, on his birth anniversary.
Governor R. N. Ravi to inaugurate a photo exhibition ‘Tribute To Freedom Fighters’ in the Raj Bhavan, Chennai on Gandhi Jayanthi
