October 01, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

State Health minister Ma. Subramaniam will be visiting Coonoor and follow up on the accident that killed eight people. Passengers miss Vaigai Express at Madurai, claim change of departure time not intimated. Mayor to inaugurate the medical camp for dengue and other communicable diseases at Chennai Marina Beach Srinivasapuram. Friday’s evening collapse of the canopy at a petrol bunk in Saidapet that left one dead and several injured has turned the spotlight on the stability of structures at such retail outlets. Motorists are demanding that an audit of such structures be conducted before the monsoon. A 12-year-old boy killed after the rope of the swing in which he was playing got entangled in his neck in Kannagi nagar, Chennai. Vandalur zoo to celebrate Wildlife Week 2023 through contests and programs from October 2 to 8. Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan to inaugurate events tomorrow. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to inaugurate public awareness on source segregation through robotics in Tiruchi. Farmers in Mayiladuthurai district urge the State Government to take over the implementation of crop insurance scheme from private companies

