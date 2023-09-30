September 30, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Archaeological excavations at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district and Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district are set to continue for another month this season. Normally, the excavation season ends by September. TNPCB’s public consultation for expansion of Ashok Leyland’s foundry unit in Ennore postponed. Locals had raised objection to the project. M.S. Swaminathan last rites at Besant Nagar crematorium. T.N. may end up with normal SW monsoon as IMD considers September as official end for season. Wet weather will persist till October 5. Meanwhile, water release from Poondi reservoir will be reduced as inflow dips and krishna water is diverted to Thervoykandigai reservoir. A Portuguese national was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years for possession of cocaine.

