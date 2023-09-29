  1. M.S. Swaminathan’s mortal remains to be kept at MSSRF for people to pay homage today.
  2. T.N. Governor to interact with entrepreneurs in Sivakasi.
  3. Greater Chennai Corporation General Council meeting from 10 a.m.
  4. Short supply of sand pushes up the prices of m.sand in Tiruchi.
  5. Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore to chair a review meeting on Kumbakonam station redevelopment.
  6. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by NHAI seeking to vacate an interim order passed by the court to collect only 50 % toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway.
  7. CII connect 2023 being held in Madurai; T.N. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to address.
  8. Lawyers strike in Pondy.