September 29, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

M.S. Swaminathan’s mortal remains to be kept at MSSRF for people to pay homage today. T.N. Governor to interact with entrepreneurs in Sivakasi. Greater Chennai Corporation General Council meeting from 10 a.m. Short supply of sand pushes up the prices of m.sand in Tiruchi. Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore to chair a review meeting on Kumbakonam station redevelopment. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by NHAI seeking to vacate an interim order passed by the court to collect only 50 % toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway. CII connect 2023 being held in Madurai; T.N. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to address. Lawyers strike in Pondy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT