- M.S. Swaminathan’s mortal remains to be kept at MSSRF for people to pay homage today.
- T.N. Governor to interact with entrepreneurs in Sivakasi.
- Greater Chennai Corporation General Council meeting from 10 a.m.
- Short supply of sand pushes up the prices of m.sand in Tiruchi.
- Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore to chair a review meeting on Kumbakonam station redevelopment.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by NHAI seeking to vacate an interim order passed by the court to collect only 50 % toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway.
- CII connect 2023 being held in Madurai; T.N. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to address.
- Lawyers strike in Pondy.
ADVERTISEMENT