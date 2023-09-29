Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out from Tamil Nadu on September 29, 2023
September 29, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST
M.S. Swaminathan’s mortal remains to be kept at MSSRF for people to pay homage today.
-
-
T.N. Governor to interact with entrepreneurs in Sivakasi.
-
Greater Chennai Corporation General Council meeting from 10 a.m.
-
Short supply of sand pushes up the prices of m.sand in Tiruchi.
-
Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore to chair a review meeting on Kumbakonam station redevelopment.
-
HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by NHAI seeking to vacate an interim order passed by the court to collect only 50 % toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway.
-
CII connect 2023 being held in Madurai; T.N. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to address.
-
Lawyers strike in Pondy.
