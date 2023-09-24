HamberMenu
Top developments from Tamil Nadu today

Here is the top news to watch out for from Tamil Nadu today, September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

1. DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Kangeyam training programme for party workers who are to be assigned tasks at polling booths.

2. Forest department has warned of action against persons spreading misinformation about tiger deaths on social media.

3. A joint team of RPF and NIB CID at Tiruchi railway junction seized 18 kg ganja smuggled by a rail traveller hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

4. A reception will be organised at Tiruchi Junction for the Vande Bharat express during its inaugural run from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore today.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here

