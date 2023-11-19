November 19, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

All the 22 fishermen from Rameswaram, who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Saturday on charges of poaching, were released, said fishermen leaders in the coastal district. They are all expected to arrive back home today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach programme at Virudhunagar. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations in Thiagarajar College Madurai. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to take out Route marches at Tirumayam and Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district in the evening to spread patriotism among people. Police scale up bandubust at both places. Villages bordering forests in Coimbatore witness large scale crop raiding by wild elephants during this annual migration season. The financial stress post COVID is leading to shutdown of several MSMEs in Coimbatore region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT