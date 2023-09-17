- CM visit to Vellore: Garlanding of Periyar statue on his 145 birth anniversary and giving free houses to Sri Lankan Tamils; participates in birth anniversary celebration of former CM, M. Karunanidhi.
- Minister of State for Finance Prakash Choudhary to launch the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Coimbatore.
- Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Narayana Swamy to launch PM Vishwakarma scheme in Puducherry.
- Chief Minister to inaugurate new residential building for Srilankan refugees in Sivakasi.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the tenements constructed for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees at Vazhavanthankottai through video conferencing.
- Governor R. N. Ravi to deliver special address at the Siva Kulathar cultural event organised by Tamil Seva Sangam at Ozhugacheri near Kumbakonam.
- Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will garland the statue of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy in Salem on Sunday and address the media.
- One more arrested in connection with the murder of four persons at Palladam.
- A trench has been dug around the dumping site of Somaiyampalayam panchayat at Maruthamalai foothills to prevent wild animals from entering into the plot and rummage through the waste.
- Fishermen want Chennai district collector too to convene meeting on CZMP. They say the plans for entire coast of Tamil Nadu needs to be redone.
- A one and half year old child killed after falling into a bucket in Sembium, Chennai.
