Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the top developments from Tamil Nadu today, September 17, 2023
September 17, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST
CM visit to Vellore: Garlanding of Periyar statue on his 145 birth anniversary and giving free houses to Sri Lankan Tamils; participates in birth anniversary celebration of former CM, M. Karunanidhi.
Minister of State for Finance Prakash Choudhary to launch the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Coimbatore.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Narayana Swamy to launch PM Vishwakarma scheme in Puducherry.
Chief Minister to inaugurate new residential building for Srilankan refugees in Sivakasi.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the tenements constructed for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees at Vazhavanthankottai through video conferencing.
Governor R. N. Ravi to deliver special address at the Siva Kulathar cultural event organised by Tamil Seva Sangam at Ozhugacheri near Kumbakonam.
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will garland the statue of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy in Salem on Sunday and address the media.
One more arrested in connection with the murder of four persons at Palladam.
A trench has been dug around the dumping site of Somaiyampalayam panchayat at Maruthamalai foothills to prevent wild animals from entering into the plot and rummage through the waste.
Fishermen want Chennai district collector too to convene meeting on CZMP. They say the plans for entire coast of Tamil Nadu needs to be redone.
A one and half year old child killed after falling into a bucket in Sembium, Chennai.
