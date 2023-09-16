September 16, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

NIA conducts searches related to the car bomb blast in Coimbatore WRD has started work to bridge missing gap in channel in land belonging to OTA at Meenambakkam to reduce flooding in areas like Moulivakkam. TN Boilers Association appeals to State and Central Governments to take steps to rehabilitate sick MSMEs in Tiruchi. Chennai Corporation to discuss issues in the scheme to convert man hole to machine hole in the city. Flood monitoring officers meet today to discuss monsoon preparedness in Chennai as the civic body had set a deadline of September 15 for completion of flood mitigation projects. TN Police has implemented TrackKD, an Integrated Data Management System for Criminal profiling and tracking. It has profiles of 30, 000 history sheeters in the State list and 3500 in the city police. National Security Guards are conducting a mock counter- terrorist exercise in the city.

