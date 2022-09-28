Tone of Annamalai’s speech is intimidatory, says CPI (M)

It also lacks political decency and decorum. Hence, he should be arrested: K. Balakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 28, 2022 01:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The tone of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai’s speech during a protest here on Monday against the remarks of Nilgiris MP A. Raja was intimidatory, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Talking to newspersons here, he said efforts should be made to ensure that Coimbatore never remained tense, but the BJP’s demonstration revealed that the RSS did not want Coimbatore to be peaceful.

The tone of Mr. Annamalai’s speech, targetting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the police, was intimidatory, and it lacked political decency and decorum. Hence, he should be arrested, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balakrishnan accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring to dissolve the DMK government under Article 356 and said it was only a reflection of the party’s inability to get elected democratically. He urged the State government not to allow such speeches.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Referring to the permission granted by the Madras High Court to the RSS to hold its rally in Chennai on October 2, he said the court had granted permission to those who killed Mahatma Gandhi. “It was so unfortunate that decisions that are to be taken by the police are being taken by courts,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app