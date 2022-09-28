Tone of Annamalai’s speech is intimidatory, says CPI (M)

It also lacks political decency and decorum. Hence, he should be arrested: K. Balakrishnan

The tone of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai’s speech during a protest here on Monday against the remarks of Nilgiris MP A. Raja was intimidatory, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Talking to newspersons here, he said efforts should be made to ensure that Coimbatore never remained tense, but the BJP’s demonstration revealed that the RSS did not want Coimbatore to be peaceful.

The tone of Mr. Annamalai’s speech, targetting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the police, was intimidatory, and it lacked political decency and decorum. Hence, he should be arrested, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring to dissolve the DMK government under Article 356 and said it was only a reflection of the party’s inability to get elected democratically. He urged the State government not to allow such speeches.

Referring to the permission granted by the Madras High Court to the RSS to hold its rally in Chennai on October 2, he said the court had granted permission to those who killed Mahatma Gandhi. “It was so unfortunate that decisions that are to be taken by the police are being taken by courts,” he said.