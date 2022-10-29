Tomato trader turns idol hunter

The panchaloka idols seized from the possession of the suspects. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A gang of three idol thieves used a hi-tech scanner to look for metals buried near ancient temples and heritage sites, including those under the purview of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), across Tamil Nadu.

Acting on a specific input, the Ranipet district police on Friday apprehended the suspects and seized four priceless panchaloka idols from their possession. Investigators said that the accused persons purchased a sophisticated scanner which could detect the presence of metals buried deep and also produce 3D images of the same.

While the number of thefts in which the suspects were involved is not clear yet, the police believe that they went on a treasure hunt across Tamil Nadu after purchasing the scanner at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh from an agent in Hyderabad, Telangana, two years ago. One of the idols seized in the case dates back to 1895, police sources told The Hindu on Saturday.

On a complaint lodged by M. Chakravarthy, the Village Administrative Officer of Tajpura near Arcot in Ranipet district, that he received information about a gang involved in idol thefts and being in possession of some panchaloka idols for sale, a special team was formed to conduct a search on the premises of the suspects. Police seized four priceless idols and arrested V. Balaji, 36, of Tajpura, R. Dineshkumar, 34, of Katpadi and M. Muralikrishnan, 21, of Arcot.

During further enquiry, Balaji told investigators that he was once a small-time trader of tomatoes. Since the business did not fetch him good returns, he resorted to smuggling of spurious liquor bottles into Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh. A few years ago he was arrested by the Arcot Town police while transporting 2,000 spurious liquor bottles and sent to jail.

During his stay in prison, he came to know of the antiques business and the demand for panchaloka idols. After release from prison, he and his accomplices went to Hyderabad and purchased the scanner. In the last two years, they went on treasure hunts to various temples and other heritage sites across the States. They stole the four panchaloka idols from inside the premises of a Ram Temple at the entrance of the Gingee Fort.

Confirming that the place of theft was under the purview of ASI, a police official said enquiries were being made with the authorities concerned about the panchaloka idols. When the accused were in the process of excavating earth in a couple of ancient heritage sites, some local people who heard unusual noises in the middle of the night chased them away, the official said.