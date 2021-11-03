Tomato price up as rain hits supply

CHENNAI

03 November 2021 23:08 IST

IMD forecasts widespread rain today in many districts

The price of tomatoes touched a new high at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Wednesday as supply dipped due to rain in neighbouring key producing States.

Wholesale traders noted that vegetable sales was dull by 20% on the day before the Deepavali festival. They cited intermittent rain to be one of the reasons for drop in retailers visiting the market. As less tomato-laden trucks arrived at the market on Wednesday, price of one kg of tomato shot up to ₹70 at the wholesale market.

The cost of one kg of capsicum touched the three figures due to fewer arrivals and incessant rain in neighbouring districts.

Advertising

Advertising

G.D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants' Association, said prices of many other vegetables such as carrot (₹55-₹65/kg), drumstick (₹60-₹70/kg) and onion (₹40-₹45/kg) rose sharply on Wednesday.

It may take some days for the prices to come down. The vegetable market will not function on Friday in view of the festival, he added.

Widespread rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological department has forecast widespread rain on Deepavali day, with the possibility of isolated heavy rain in delta and southern districts. The active northeast monsoon will influence wet weather over the State till November 7.

The persisting low-pressure area that lies over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian sea and the trough from Comorin area to west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast across Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu coast would trigger rainfall.

Southern districts

Districts in the southern parts of the State are likely to receive heavy rain due to the presence of the trough. However, the intensity of the rainfall would begin to decrease from November 5, said officials. On Thursday, the Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Salem, Karur and delta districts may receive isolated heavy rain and most other places in the State may experience moderate rain. Chennai too may have intermittent, moderate spells in some areas.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Peravurani and Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur disrtrict and Malaiyur in Pudukottai district recorded 17 cm rain each and most other places in the State recorded rainfall of varied intensity.

On Wednesday too, many weather stations, including Chennai, Chidambaram and Neyveli, received light to moderate showers till 5.30 p.m.