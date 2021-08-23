Toll rates to be revised

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 00:41 IST

The revision at some plazas is between 7% and 10% of the current rates

The user fees at 19 toll plazas on the National Highways in Tamil Nadu will be revised from September 1.

The revision is done annually on the basis of the wholesale price index. The rates for another group of plazas governed by a different set of rules are revised in April. “The revision at some plazas is between 7% and 10% of the current rates, and at some others, it is very minimal,” said Pavan Kumar, regional officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Asked about the rough behaviour of attendants at some plazas, he said they were being advised to remain composed and take the help of supervisors to resolve issues. Recently, an operator at a plaza in Puzhal hit a truck driver after the latter allegedly used expletives. “We are awaiting the CCTV footage of this particular incident,” Mr. Pavan Kumar said.

Jude Mathew of the Tamil Nadu Independent Taxi Owners Association said this was not a lone incident. “Issues with FASTag continue to dog some people, especially now since the owners are getting their vehicles back on roads with the lifting of restrictions. Many have sold their vehicles and FASTag cannot be transferred like RC books,” he said.