Tamil Nadu

Toll rates remain uniform for National Highways across the country: Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI
K. Lakshmi CHENNAI July 22, 2022 11:49 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 12:38 IST

The toll rates are uniform across the country for commuters travelling on National Highways, including Tamil Nadu. In response to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament from Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi N. V. N. Somu, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the State governments represent on issues pertaining to toll plazas regularly.

"However, toll revenue collected is ploughed back into road development. The State governments extend their support," said Mr. Gadkari in the reply laid on the table of the House.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr. Kanimozhi had raised questions seeking details on toll rate per km journey on National Highways in Tamil Nadu and whether commuters paid more than other States. Questions were also raised on whether there were request from Tamil Nadu to withdraw increase of toll rates and toll collection in toll gates that are more than 10 years old.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
road transport
Rajya Sabha
Parliament proceedings
Read more...