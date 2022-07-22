Toll rates remain uniform for National Highways across the country: Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari

K. Lakshmi July 22, 2022 11:49 IST

Kanimozhi NVN Somu had raised questions seeking details on toll rate per km journey on National Highways in Tamil Nadu and whether commuters paid more than other States.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Kanimozhi NVN Somu had raised questions seeking details on toll rate per km journey on National Highways in Tamil Nadu and whether commuters paid more than other States.

The toll rates are uniform across the country for commuters travelling on National Highways, including Tamil Nadu. In response to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament from Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi N. V. N. Somu, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the State governments represents on issues pertaining to toll plazas regularly. "However, toll revenue collected is ploughed back into road development. The State governments extend their support," said Mr. Gadkari in the reply laid on the table of the House. Dr. Kanimozhi had raised questions seeking details on toll rate per km journey on National Highways in Tamil Nadu and whether commuters paid more than other States. Questions were also raised on whether there were request from Tamil Nadu to withdraw increase of toll rates and toll collection in toll gates that are more than 10 years old.



Our code of editorial values