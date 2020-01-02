Toll plazas to come under green cover

To ensure shade along the highways, members of the Institute of Road and Transport Technology Alumni Association (IRTTAA) joined hands with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to plant saplings across 46 toll plazas in the State.

Inaugurating one such programme at Pallikonda Toll Plaza in Vellore district on Wednesday, L. Sridhar, programme co-ordinator, termed the planting of 15 different species as a humble beignning. It has been decided that the species will be procured from local sources across the State.

Reclaiming forest cover

“Initially, we plan to plant around 200 saplings each near the toll plazas across the State, for which NHAI and toll plaza managers are extending co-operation. The scheme of things will be extended to other areas too, depending on the support and co-ordination from the local population,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The current bunch of volunteers are engaged in planting tree saplings at four toll plazas at Krishnagiri, Vaniyambadi, Pallikonda and Chennasamudhiram in Walajahpet.

He credited the president of the association, G. Sampathkumar, for being the driving force behind the programme, that aims to reclaim the forest cover lost in the past few decades. This initiative would go a long way in eliminating the water crisis in the next couple of decades, he said.

Volunteers supporting the cause said that these tree saplings would bring in more rains in the next few years, which is sure to help our farmers and other residents.

Some of the saplings chosen for the programme include, ‘vagai’, ‘pungai’, ‘vembu’, ‘gulmohar’. The maintenance of the tress would be undertaken by the members of the IRTTAA. This association has established its global presence with more than 15,000 members, extending help in contacting the toll plazas and other agencies for taking stock of the requirements, and mobilisation of volunteers for completing their tasks.

Bamboo tree guards

“IRTTAA has initiated another concept in the form of tree guards they planted. Deferring from the age old tradition of covering the saplings with ‘plastic mesh’, they have conceptualised ‘Bamboo tree guards’ to protect the tree saplings. This would help ensure composting of the guard in case it falls or is removed after the growth of the trees,” says C. Liffon, one of the volunteers.

Volunteers from IRTT group, P. Vashistakumar, S. Deepa, D. Sivakumar, K.R. Prashanth and S. Balaji, members from Bharani Fans Club, Vellore, were present at the inaugural session.