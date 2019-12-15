Toll plazas to add cash lanes for the time being

With the December 15 deadline for FASTags here and several motorists yet to get cards, toll plazas will have more lanes accepting cash for 30 more days.

In a communication, the Centre has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to convert 25% of FASTag lanes at toll plazas, temporarily, to hybrid lanes that will also accept cash.

An NHAI source explained that all 48 toll plazas in the State already had two extreme lanes for cash-only vehicles.

This new notification would allow two more lanes to accept cash.

“A daily evaluation has to be taken up and summary reports must be sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways,” the communication said.

In Tamil Nadu, only 37% of vehicles have converted to FASTags, despite it being a State with better coverage. The State has 482 lanes across toll plazas.

Dearth of cards

Non-availability of FASTag radio frequency ID cards, linked to either bank accounts or e-wallets, from which the fee will automatically be deducted when the vehicle passes the plaza, has been a major problem.

Though at least 22 banks sell the tags, the number of cards provided to the State seems to be inadequate.

Motorists have also been complaining of money being deducted from their balance, despite the vehicle remaining at home.