Toll in U.T. rises to 370

PUDUCHERRY

13 September 2020 00:27 IST

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory went up to 370 with five more people succumbing to virus in the last 24 hours. Of the five deaths, four were reported in Puducherry and one in Karaikal.

While 419 people got admitted in four regions of the U.T., 455 patients got discharged during the last 24 hours.

As on Saturday, 370 people have succumbed to the virus and 4,831 patients, including 3,055 under home isolation, are undergoing treatment. The cumulative tally of cases has reached 19,439 with 14,238 patients discharged after treatment.

