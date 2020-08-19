Toll in U.T. reaches 129

PUDUCHERRY

19 August 2020 23:39 IST

The COVID-19 death toll went up to 129 here with six more fatalities reported on Wednesday, while 368 new patients took the tally of active cases to 3,321.

While five patients, including three women, passed away in Puducherry, a 63-year-old man died in Karaikal. The patients, including a 29-year-old woman, had co-morbidities. The death count in Puducherry region alone is 109.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said the positivity rate was 29.80% (positives from testing 1,235 samples), fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 60.63%. The overall COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory stood at 8,762 while 5,312 patients have recovered.

For the first time this month, the number of patients exceeded new cases — 403 recoveries against 368 newly infected. Puducherry accounted for 328 new cases, followed by Yanam (36) and Karaikal (four).

Among the active cases, 1,621 are in hospitals and 1,700 in home isolation. In Puducherry, there are 1,553 patients in home isolation as against 1,472 in hospital care.

So far, the health department has conducted examination of 58,325 samples, of which 48,158 are negative.