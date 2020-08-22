Toll in Puducherry goes up to 143

PUDUCHERRY

22 August 2020 00:55 IST

The COVID toll in Puducherry has gone up to 143 with six more deaths reported on Friday, even as 313 new cases pushed the cumulative tally past the 9,500 mark.

Five deaths occurred in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. The patients, including two women, were in the 48-88 age segment.

So far, Puducherry has recorded 121 deaths followed by Yanam (14) and Karaikal (8). Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 299, Karaikal eight, Yanam five and Mahe one.

The distribution of active cases stood at 3,230 in Puducherry, 165 in Karaikal, 120 in Yanam and three in Mahe.

The new cases were detected from testing 1,229 samples, while 300 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The active cases, including 1,964 patients in home isolation, stood at 3,517. The overall tally was 9,594 cases and number of patients recovered 5,934 (a recovery rate of 61.85 per cent).

So far, 61,343 samples were tested and 50,170 have returned negative.