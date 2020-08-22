Toll in Puducherry goes up to 143

The COVID toll in Puducherry has gone up to 143 with six more deaths reported on Friday, even as 313 new cases pushed the cumulative tally past the 9,500 mark.
Five deaths occurred in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. The patients, including two women, were in the 48-88 age segment.
So far, Puducherry has recorded 121 deaths followed by Yanam (14) and Karaikal (8). Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 299, Karaikal eight, Yanam five and Mahe one.
The distribution of active cases stood at 3,230 in Puducherry, 165 in Karaikal, 120 in Yanam and three in Mahe.
The new cases were detected from testing 1,229 samples, while 300 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The active cases, including 1,964 patients in home isolation, stood at 3,517. The overall tally was 9,594 cases and number of patients recovered 5,934 (a recovery rate of 61.85 per cent).
So far, 61,343 samples were tested and 50,170 have returned negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath