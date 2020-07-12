Toll in NLCIL boiler blast rises to 14

CUDDALORE

12 July 2020 13:31 IST

R. Suresh, 50, a permanent employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), who had suffered severe burns in a boiler blast at Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in Neyveli on July 1, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday, taking the death toll to 14.

Mr. Suresh, a Chief Technician in TPS-II along with 15 others were admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai with severe burns following the accident on July 1.

The tragedy occurred when the employees and workers attempted to revive the boiler after it had tripped on June 30.