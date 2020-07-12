Tamil Nadu

Toll in NLCIL boiler blast rises to 14

R. Suresh, 50, a permanent employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), who had suffered severe burns in a boiler blast at Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in Neyveli on July 1, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday, taking the death toll to 14.

Mr. Suresh, a Chief Technician in TPS-II along with 15 others were admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai with severe burns following the accident on July 1.

The tragedy occurred when the employees and workers attempted to revive the boiler after it had tripped on June 30.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 1:31:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/toll-in-nlcil-boiler-blast-rises-to-14/article32056881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY