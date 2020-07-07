Tamil Nadu

Toll in NLCIL boiler blast rises to 13

T. Ananda Padmanabhan, 44, a worker attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), who had suffered severe burns in a boiler blast at Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in Neyveli on July 1, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chennai early on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 13.

Ananda Padmanabhan, along with 15 others, were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai with severe burns following the accident on Wednesday last.

The tragedy occurred when the employees and workers attempted to revive the boiler after it had tripped last Tuesday.

