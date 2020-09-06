Toll goes up to 314 in U.T.

A nursing officer attached to the Murungapakkam Primary Health Centre died of COVID-19 on Sunday, amid growing concerns over the increase in infections among frontline warriors.
Thamizhselvi, who tested positive a week ago, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. She is the first nurse to fall victim to the virus.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory recorded 16 deaths taking the toll to 314. Puducherry accounted for 13 deaths, Karaikal two and Yanam one. The patients, including five women, were in the 54 to 85 age range.
The total number of infections has crossed 17,000 with 478 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
The figures are 314 deaths, 5,086 active cases, a cumulative total of 17,032 cases and 11,632 patients discharged, including 525 patients discharged on Sunday. The Health Department has tested 83,142 samples so far. of which 64,655 returned negative.
