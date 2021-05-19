Toll goes past 1,200 as 33 deaths mark new 24-hour high in U.T.

In Puducherry alone, 29 have succumbed to the virus

Touching a new single-day high in COVID-19 fatalities, the Union Territory recorded 33 deaths in the last 24 hours even as 1,797 new cases were confirmed from 9,559 tests on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded 29 deaths, Mahe two and Karaikal and Yanam one each to raise the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,212.

The patients, including 15 women, were in the 28 to 87 age range, and 15 of them had no co-morbid conditions. With this, the region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry (990), Karaikal (126), Yanam (71) and Mahe (25).

With 1,670 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, active cases in the Union Territory stood at 17,477. Of this, 2,147 patients were in hospitals and 15,330 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 18.79%, case fatality rate 1.38% and recovery rate 78.70% .

The cumulative caseload was 87,749 patients. As many as 69,060 patients had recovered.

The bed occupancy position in Puducherry was: Jipmer (519), IGMCRI (429) and Covid Care Centres (671).

Of an estimated 9.34 lakh tests conducted so far by the health department, over 8.25 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 108 healthcare workers, 106 frontline staff and 728 members of the public were vaccinated in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory.

The total number of persons vaccinated aggregated to 2,32,333, including 33,845 healthcare workers, 20,432 frontline staff and 1,27,932 members of the public.

520 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 36,049 with 520 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While 32,046 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 3,471. The district's death toll is 532.

In Ranipet district, 539 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 27,877. In Tirupathur district, 806 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and the total number of positive cases stood at 16,238.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 456 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 31,680. Out of this, 27,045 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 4,276.