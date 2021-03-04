Toll-free number for poll complaints in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

04 March 2021 11:38 IST

An election control room has been set up at the District Collectorate in Villupuram for members of the public to register poll-related complaints.

According to a release, members of the public can call the toll-free number 1800 425 7768 and register their complaints.

The service is available round-the-clock and the complaints would be registered and forwarded to the flying squads and static surveillance teams in Villupuram district.