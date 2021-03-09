Toll-free number for poll complaints in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

09 March 2021 14:43 IST

An election control room has been set up at the District Collectorate in Kallakurichi for members of the public to register poll-related complaints.

According to a release, members of the public from Kallakurichi, Ulundurpet, Sankarapuram and Rishivandhiyam assembly segments can call the toll-free number 1800 4253 169 and 1950 and register their complaints.

The service is available round-the-clock and the complaints would be registered and forwarded to the flying squads and static surveillance teams in Kallakurichi district.