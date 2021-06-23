Toll-free number for information on prohibition offences in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

23 June 2021 12:27 IST

The Kallakurichi district police have announced a round-the-clock police helpline for people to report on prohibition offences in the district.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said that people can provide information on brewing of illicit liquor, sale, smuggling of illicit liquor from other States and persons assisting in the offences across the district on the toll-free number, 10581 of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing.

