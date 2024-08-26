GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toll fee at 25 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu to be hiked from September 1

The increase in toll fees would be between ₹5 and ₹150 for various vehicle categories. 

Published - August 26, 2024 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be revising the fees in 25 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu from September 1. The increase of toll fees will range from 5% to 7%, according to official sources.

A senior official of NHAI said the utilisation fees of the highways road is collected through 67 toll plazas in the State of which revision was done for 36 toll plazas from June 1. Normally the toll fees would be revised in two tranches in April and September every year. However as the Lok Sabha election was held during April, the revision was postponed and happened in June. 

Now it has been proposed to revise the toll fees for 25 toll plazas in areas covering Sriperumbudur, Wallajabad, Villupuram, Vikkravandi, Ullundurpet, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Samayapuram. The increase in toll fees would be between ₹5 and ₹150 for various vehicle categories. 

The revenue earned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from Tamil Nadu was ₹4,221 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The State has a total road length of 3,109 kms and collects fees at 67 toll plazas.

