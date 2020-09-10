Toll crosses 350 in Puducherry

Puducherry

10 September 2020 23:49 IST

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry crossed 350, with six more deaths recorded on Thursday, while 452 cases were recorded and 422 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. Puducherry accounted for five of the fatalities and Yanam one. The patients, including a woman, were in the 50 to 86 age range. The toll stood at 353, fatality rate at 1.9% and recovery rate at 72.23%.

The new cases were detected during testing of 2,264 samples, Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said.

Puducherry accounted for 288 cases, Karaikal 123, Yanam 38 and Mahe three. Of the total active cases, 1,689 patients were in hospitals and 3,105 in home isolation, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The tally is 4,794 active cases, overall tally of 18,536 cases and 13,389 patients discharged. So far 90,643 samples were tested and 69,541 of these were negative.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said newly recruited doctors, staff and ANMS had been split into eight teams for doorstep testing. The testing targets have been doubled to 600 for Karaikal, 300 for Yanam and 200 for Mahe.