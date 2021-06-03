Toll crosses 25,000 even as daily cases fall

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 00:08 IST

25,317 people test positive for COVID-19; 483 people succumb to infection; Coimbatore sees 3,061 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 toll crossed 25,000 on Wednesday as 483 more people succumbed to the infection. Across the State, there was a further dip in fresh infections, with 25,317 people testing positive for COVID-19.

The State has recorded 25,205 deaths till date. Of the 483 fatalities (204 in private hospitals and 279 in government ones), Chennai reported 77, taking its toll to 7,222.

There were 38 deaths in Coimbatore, and 34 in Chengalpattu. There were 29 deaths in Vellore, 25 in Erode, 24 each in Ranipet and Tiruppur, 23 in Salem and 22 in Kancheepuram.

As many as 115 of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. Among those who died was a 23-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on May 18 and died on May 31 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The number of people discharged after treatment continued to exceed the fresh cases. As many as 32,263 people were discharged after treatment. The active caseload was down to 2,88,702. Of these, Chennai’s active cases dropped below 30,000. A total of 29,826 people are under treatment in the city, while Coimbatore has 39,112 active cases.

Though Coimbatore recorded a marginal dip in new cases, it continued to lead the table, followed by Chennai and three districts in the western region — Erode, Salem and Tiruppur.

Coimbatore recorded 3,061 new cases. In fact, the number of people discharged in the district — 4,488 — was more than the new cases. Chennai’s daily case count dropped to 2,217. There were 1,488 cases in Erode, 1,290 in Salem and 1,252 in Tiruppur. Chengalpattu’s daily count dropped below 1,000 after several weeks — as many as 996 people tested positive.

In the last 24 hours, 1,74,329 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,80,16,841.