Toll collection raises concerns: Anbumani

14 December 2021 01:25 IST

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the fact that ₹3,421 crore had been collected as toll charges from national highways in Tamil Nadu over the last 7 months had raised concerns that toll gate collections could have been under reported in the previous years. Crediting the introduction of ‘Fastags’ for this rise in revenue, he said toll should not be charged for roads where fee was collected for last 10 years.

According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, ₹3,421 crore was collected across 47 toll gates from April to October, he said in a statement.

“The amount is a little more than 90% of the total revenue collected last year. With toll charges in Tamil Nadu not having been increased for almost 5 years, this increase in revenue is startling,” he said.