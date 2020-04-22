Tamil Nadu

Tokens for ration supplies to be distributed at doorsteps on April 24, 25 in Tamil Nadu

A photograph from earlier this month of residents lined up at a ration shop in Chennai

A photograph from earlier this month of residents lined up at a ration shop in Chennai   | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said the tokens would have a specific day and time for card-holders to go and pick up the supplies

Tokens for getting essential supplies from ration shops for the month of May would be distributed at the doorsteps of consumers on April 24 and 25, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

“The tokens will have a specific day and time when the ration cardholders can get their essential supplies. Consumers can collect them from their ration shops on the specified day and time,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Mr. Palaniswami also insisted that the general public must strictly observe physical distancing norms while collecting their rations.

It may be recalled that the State government had earlier announced that the ration supplies for the month of May would be distributed free of cost. The essentials for the month of May for a ration card-holder, includes 1 kg of sugar, 1 kg of tur dal, 1 kg of edible oil, besides the usual entitlement of rice.

A total of 1,89,01,068 ration cardholders have been distributed essential supplies for the month of April.

