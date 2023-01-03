Tokens for Pongal hampers to be distributed in Villupuram district till January 8

January 03, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Tokens for collecting the government’s Pongal gift hampers, which includes 1 kg each of raw rice and sugar, sugarcane, and ₹1,000 in cash, will be distributed to each of the 6.14 lakh ration cardholders of the district at ration shops as well as those living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in Villupuram district till January 8.

According to a press release from Collector D. Mohan, the tokens will contain the date and time of distribution. The tokens will be distributed between January 3 and 8, under a staggered system meant to avoid crowding. The hampers will be distributed from January 9 to 13.

In case of grievances regarding the Pongal gift hampers, people can contact the control room at the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies at 04146 - 229854 or the Villupuram Collectorate at 04146 - 229884, the press release said.