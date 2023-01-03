HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tokens for Pongal hampers to be distributed in Villupuram district till January 8

The tokens will be given to the district’s 6.14 lakh ration cardholders and those living in Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camps; they will contain the date and time of distribution of the hampers, a press release said

January 03, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tokens for collecting the government’s Pongal gift hampers, which includes 1 kg each of raw rice and sugar, sugarcane, and ₹1,000 in cash, will be distributed to each of the 6.14 lakh ration cardholders of the district at ration shops as well as those living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in Villupuram district till January 8.

According to a press release from Collector D. Mohan, the tokens will contain the date and time of distribution. The tokens will be distributed between January 3 and 8, under a staggered system meant to avoid crowding. The hampers will be distributed from January 9 to 13.

In case of grievances regarding the Pongal gift hampers, people can contact the control room at the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies at 04146 - 229854 or the Villupuram Collectorate at 04146 - 229884, the press release said.

 

Related Topics

Pongal / Tamil Nadu / refugee / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.