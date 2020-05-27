Tokens for free June rations to be distributed from May 29

CHENNAI

27 May 2020 15:34 IST

Tokens for free supply of essential rations for family card holders in Tamil Nadu for June, will be distributed at doorsteps between May 29 and 31.

In a an official release on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the tokens would bear the specific date and time of when consumers could go to their ration shops and get their supplies from June 1. He urged consumers to follow physical distancing norms and wear face masks while getting their supplies.

All ration card holders in Tamil Nadu would be given essential supplies -- 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of tur dal, 1 litre of edible oil, free of cost for June. Rice card holders would get additional supply, besides the regular supply, he said.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, besides cash assistance of ₹1,000, essential supplies such as rice, sugar and edible oil were given free for all 2.01 crore rice cardholders. Over 98% of ration card holders received the cash assistance of ₹1,000 and over 96% card holders received essential supplies in April.

Since the lockdown continued in May, besides the supplies granted in April, 1 kg of dal and 1 kg of edible oil was given to card-holders. So far, 1.84 crore card holders have received supplies. Moreover, orders were issued to give an additional 5 kg of rice per person for ration card holders between April and June. Besides the additional allocation per person, the rice would be doubled if there were four or more persons in a card for these three months, the Chief Minister said.