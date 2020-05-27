Tamil Nadu

Tokens for free June rations to be distributed from May 29

A scene at a ration shop in Chennai earlier this month. Photograph used for representational purposes only

A scene at a ration shop in Chennai earlier this month. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

In a an official release on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the tokens would bear the specific date and time of when consumers could go to their ration shops and get their supplies from June 1

Tokens for free supply of essential rations for family card holders in Tamil Nadu for June, will be distributed at doorsteps between May 29 and 31.

In a an official release on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the tokens would bear the specific date and time of when consumers could go to their ration shops and get their supplies from June 1. He urged consumers to follow physical distancing norms and wear face masks while getting their supplies.

All ration card holders in Tamil Nadu would be given essential supplies -- 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of tur dal, 1 litre of edible oil, free of cost for June. Rice card holders would get additional supply, besides the regular supply, he said.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, besides cash assistance of ₹1,000, essential supplies such as rice, sugar and edible oil were given free for all 2.01 crore rice cardholders. Over 98% of ration card holders received the cash assistance of ₹1,000 and over 96% card holders received essential supplies in April.

Since the lockdown continued in May, besides the supplies granted in April, 1 kg of dal and 1 kg of edible oil was given to card-holders. So far, 1.84 crore card holders have received supplies. Moreover, orders were issued to give an additional 5 kg of rice per person for ration card holders between April and June. Besides the additional allocation per person, the rice would be doubled if there were four or more persons in a card for these three months, the Chief Minister said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 3:36:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tokens-for-free-june-rations-to-be-distributed-from-may-29/article31685898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY