Toddler killed in hit-and-run accident near Walajah

Published - November 20, 2024 10:48 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A two-year-old girl was run over by a speeding car at Thenkadapanthangal village near Walajah in Ranipet on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Krithika, daughter of agricultural labourers K. Satish Kumar, 30, and S. Janani, 25.

Initial inquiry revealed that Krithika was playing on the road in front of her house when S. Naveen Kumar, 26, heading for work in his car, ran over her. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. 

On hearing the baby’s cries, parents and neighbours rushed to the spot and took her to the Walajah Government Taluk Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Based on the couple’s complaint, the Walajah police registered a case and arrested Mr. Kumar.

Later, he was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

