Toddler dies in wall collapse near Ranipet

A one-year-old girl child died after the compound wall of the house collapsed on her in the heavy rain at Kaniyanthangal village near Kalavai town in Ranipet on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as M. Kanishka. Her parents — K. Mohanraj, 28, and M. Vasantha — were busy with farm work behind their house, while toddler Kanishka was playing in front of the dilapidated compound wall.

Suddenly, the soaked wall collapsed on her. The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. On hearing the loud noise in front of the house, Mohanraj and his wife rushed to the spot where they found their child under the debris. Immediately, along with neighbours and other residents, they removed the debris and rushed the child to the Government Taluk Hospital in Kalavai where the doctors declared her brought dead.

In June, a Class X student died after the sidewall of her house collapsed on her due to heavy rain near Kalasapakkam town in Tiruvannamalai. Areas like Arcot, Kalavai, Arakkonam, Arani and Polur have been witnessing heavy downpour, especially during night since last week.