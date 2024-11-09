Toddler dies after falling into water tank near Tirupattur

A two-year-old boy died after he fell into a water tank in his house at Kathiramangalam village near Tirupattur on Saturday.

The police said the victim, G. Rishivanth, was reportedly playing near the water tank of his house which was under construction.

His mother Asin, 27, had gone to drop her first son at school while Gnanasekar, a mason, was busy with work at his house when the incident took place. On returning from school, Asin found Rishivanth missing.

The couple, along with their neighbours, searched for the toddler and finally found him in the six-foot-deep water tank which was built to store water for construction purposes.

On being alerted, the Tirupattur Taluk police inspected the spot and registered a case. The body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital for a post-mortem.