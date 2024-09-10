GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toddler dies after falling into water tank in Vaniyambadi in T.N.

The two-year-old accidently slipped and fell into the open tank after he followed his mother out to the veranda of their house

Updated - September 10, 2024 01:51 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
M. Sarveshwaran

M. Sarveshwaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A two-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank at his house at Netaji Nagar under the Vaniyambadi municipality near Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

The police said M. Sarveshwaran, the son of K. Manikandan, 34, a mason, and M. Tamilarasi, 28, was playing in the bedroom when he saw his mother step out. He followed her out as she took a bucket of water from an open tank – about 10 feet deep – near the veranda of their house. She, however, did not realise that her son was standing right next to the tank, the police said.

He accidently slipped and fell into the tank.

When she returned to the room, Tamilarasi saw that her son was missing. She, along with her husband and two daughters, searched for him and finally found him in the open water tank, the police said..

Vaniyambadi Town police sent his body for postmortem examination to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur. A case was registered and a probe is underway.

Published - September 10, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Related Topics

accident (general) / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.