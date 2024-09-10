A two-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank at his house at Netaji Nagar under the Vaniyambadi municipality near Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

The police said M. Sarveshwaran, the son of K. Manikandan, 34, a mason, and M. Tamilarasi, 28, was playing in the bedroom when he saw his mother step out. He followed her out as she took a bucket of water from an open tank – about 10 feet deep – near the veranda of their house. She, however, did not realise that her son was standing right next to the tank, the police said.

He accidently slipped and fell into the tank.

When she returned to the room, Tamilarasi saw that her son was missing. She, along with her husband and two daughters, searched for him and finally found him in the open water tank, the police said..

Vaniyambadi Town police sent his body for postmortem examination to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur. A case was registered and a probe is underway.