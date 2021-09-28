Tobacco products seized

A special team of the Jolarpet government railway police seized nearly 18,000 sachets of banned tobacco products, worth ₹1 lakh, from a passenger.

A senior official of the GRP said based on a tip-off about smuggling of banned tobacco products, a special team checked a passenger on board an express train bound for Tirupati at Jolarpet railway station. They seized nearly 18,000 sachets of tobacco products from R. Rajinikumar, 43, a resident of Tirupati.

The GRP arrested the accused and handed over the contraband to officials of the Food Safety Department.