Tobacco Cessation Centre at Ranipet CMC inaugurated

Published - September 26, 2024 12:23 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at the CMC’s Department of Pulmonary Medicine in Ranipet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Tobacco Cessation Centre was inaugurated at the Department of Pulmonary Medicine of the Christian Medical College (CMC) on its Ranipet campus on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the facility was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, in the presence of CMC Associate Director Dheepak Selvaraj, Medical Superintendent I. Rajesh, and principal Solomon Sathish Kumar.

The new centre aims to provide comprehensive support and treatment for individuals seeking to quit tobacco use. It will offer a range of services, including personalised counselling and medical treatment, designed to address the physical and psychological aspects of tobacco addiction.

The centre will be staffed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurse educators and social workers specialised in tobacco cessation. The team will work closely with patients to develop personalised plans to quit, provide ongoing support, and monitor progress. The services offered include Individual and group counselling sessions, nicotine replacement therapy, medication to overcome addiction and follow-up care.

The centre is open to all individuals seeking help to quit tobacco. Appointments can be made at hospital registration counters or online (www.cmch-vellore.edu/patient-portal/). For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact: 041722-24225.

