GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tobacco Cessation Centre at Ranipet CMC inaugurated

Published - September 26, 2024 12:23 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at the CMC’s Department of Pulmonary Medicine in Ranipet on Wednesday.

The Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at the CMC’s Department of Pulmonary Medicine in Ranipet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Tobacco Cessation Centre was inaugurated at the Department of Pulmonary Medicine of the Christian Medical College (CMC) on its Ranipet campus on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the facility was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, in the presence of CMC Associate Director Dheepak Selvaraj, Medical Superintendent I. Rajesh, and principal Solomon Sathish Kumar.

The new centre aims to provide comprehensive support and treatment for individuals seeking to quit tobacco use. It will offer a range of services, including personalised counselling and medical treatment, designed to address the physical and psychological aspects of tobacco addiction.

The centre will be staffed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurse educators and social workers specialised in tobacco cessation. The team will work closely with patients to develop personalised plans to quit, provide ongoing support, and monitor progress. The services offered include Individual and group counselling sessions, nicotine replacement therapy, medication to overcome addiction and follow-up care.

The centre is open to all individuals seeking help to quit tobacco. Appointments can be made at hospital registration counters or online (www.cmch-vellore.edu/patient-portal/). For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact: 041722-24225.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:23 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.